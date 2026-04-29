Talon puts Atlas on Ireland’s OOH map

Out of home agency Talon has introduced the programmatic proprietary platform to Ireland. Already live and established in the US and UK, Atlas is built specifically for OOH and connects programmatic activation with audience-first intelligence and real-time responsiveness.

The Irish launch includes Atlas Insights, Talon’s audience capability formerly known as Zone. It uses privacy-safe, aggregated data to inform planning, better screen selection and more effective targeting. The launch marks a step in Talon Ireland’s continued investment in the programmatic OOH space.

Integration

“Programmatic OOH itself isn’t new — what’s new in Ireland is Atlas, our proprietary platform, bringing our audience intelligence, planning and activation into one connected ecosystem,” Eoin Carroll (pictured), programmatic lead at Talon, said. “By launching our own platform, Atlas gives brands greater clarity, integration and control.”

New developments to Atlas, including AI-powered planning, will continue to evolve.