TAM appoints Fifty5Blue for measurement

TAM Ireland has awarded the audience measurement services contract for the Irish television and video market to Fifty5Blue, formerly Kantar Media. The company, which was bought out by investment group HIG Capital, will replace Nielsen in providing the next phase of TV audience measurement in Ireland, subject to the completion of final contract talks.

TAM Ireland CEO Jill McGrath (above) said the move follows a procurement and evaluation process and represents a major step forward in audience measurement to meet the needs of broadcasters, advertisers and agencies, while maintaining the high standards of robustness, transparency and independence across linear TV and digital video platforms.

Analysis

A nationally representative panel of 1,050 homes will be tracked by Fifty5Blue using its measurement technology – combining People Meter and Focal Meter – to deliver cross-platform viewing analysis across TV sets, tablets, PCs and smartphones. Recruitment for the panel will start soon, with the new service expected to launch in January 2028.

Fifty5Blue operates across more than 80 international markets, including the UK.