TAM lines up webinar series

TAM Ireland will run a series of three Wednesday webinars in February providing advertisers with an opportunity to learn from TV success stories, understand the long and short-term benefits of TV advertising and explore what makes effective TV campaigns for brands. After each session, a deck of slides on the relevant topic will be made available to all attendees.

Seminar places can be booked at https://www.tamireland.ie/lunch-and-learn/

The lunchtime seminars coincide with the call for entries for this year’s the TAMIs. The awards are designed to recognise and celebrate inspired uses of TV. They are are about finding and recognising the most innovative and successful TV activity, whether as multi-media activity or as standalone campaigns. Entries are open to Irish campaigns only.

There are five TAMI categories open to advertisers to enter. A grand prix award is chosen by the judges from the category winners and shortlists. The grand prix winner is presented with €100,000 in airtime for their brand. More information can be found at…