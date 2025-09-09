TAM to showcase winning TV work

In a time when misinformation and algorithm-driven echo chambers are on the rise, the value of high-quality content in trusted, regulated media environments have never been more critical. At this year’s TV showcase, TAM Ireland will shine a spotlight on the winners of the TAMI Awards, brands and agencies that harnessed the medium’s strengths.

A panel discussion will debate television advertising that cuts through the noise and makes an impact. Those taking part include Sarah Flannery, account director, OMD, and Karen Yoacham, who heads up the agency’s AV implementation for Brady Family Ham. Zenith’s business director Emma Everard will share learnings from NBI’s TV campaigns.

Reality

In an ‘Ask the Expert’ segment, Darren Smith (above), CEO of Kite Entertainment, the production company behind TV reality shows like The Traitors and Gogglebox Ireland, will be in the hot seat. Smith will be interviewed by Conor Byrne of ‘That’s What I Call Marketing’. He will share behind-the-scenes insights and discuss how Kite develops ties with brands.

Tickets to the event are free but limited.

