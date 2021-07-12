TAM’s TV awards shortlist confirmed

TAM Ireland has announced the shortlist for this year’s TAMI Awards TV planning awards following a record number of entries. The competition rewards and celebrates the best use of TV. Judged by a panel of industry experts chaired by former Today FM chief executive Peter McPartlin (pictured), the winners will be confirmed at a ceremony on September 30.
The other judges are Zoe Harkness, Thinkbox; Olivia Heavey, RTÉ; Malcolm Murray, Sky Media Ireland; Jill McGrath, TAM Ireland; Julian Dobinson, TAM Ireland; Anna Millington, Post TV and Mark James, media consultant.
The grand prix winner will earn €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand. The winners will showcase their winning entries later in the year where they will present their campaigns and give an insight into how and why they won.
TAMI Awards 2021 Shortlist
Best use of innovation
- Mindshare and Fáilte Ireland: Fuelling excitement and countering compromise: Fáilte Ireland There’s No Place Like TV
- PHD and Guinness working with Virgin Media Solutions: Guinness Gogglebox Christmas Cracker
- OMD and Virgin Media: Virgin Media Goggleboxers
Best use of TV in a crisis
- Spark Foundry and the HSE: HSE COVID-19 2020 media response, using the power of TV as a lead medium in a time of crisis.
- Starcom and Supervalu working with Core Sponsorship: Rapid and Real Support
- Starcom and An Post: Keeping Ireland connected and supported
- OMD and Horse Racing Ireland: Racing on your terms
- RTÉ, Spark Foundry and Electric Ireland working with Pieta House: Keeping the lights on for Pieta
Best use of TV sponsorship
- Javelin and Casillero Del Diablo: Cheers to Normal People in Abnormal Times
- UM and JustEat: Just Eat & Winter Love Island: Our Sponsorship on Paper
- Mindshare and Lucozade Zero: Love at first date
- Core Sponsorship and McDonald’s working with Mediaworks and Virgin Media Solutions: McDonald’s/McDelivery Sponsorship of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! on Virgin Media Television
Best use of short-term activation
- Dogs Trust: #SoldAPup – Stop the Illegal Sale of Dogs
- Starcom, Core and The National Lottery: A campaign so successful, it had to be pulled
- Core Sponsorship, Starcom and SuperValu working with RTÉ: Food Inspiration
Best ongoing use of TV
- Starcom, Core and The National Lottery: Back to Brand
- Mediaworks and Irish Life Health working with Core Investment and Folk Wunderman Thompson: Embracing Change & Embracing Consistency
- Starcom and SuperValu: Putting the Value back into SuperValu