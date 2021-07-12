TAM’s TV awards shortlist confirmed

TAM Ireland has announced the shortlist for this year’s TAMI Awards TV planning awards following a record number of entries. The competition rewards and celebrates the best use of TV. Judged by a panel of industry experts chaired by former Today FM chief executive Peter McPartlin (pictured), the winners will be confirmed at a ceremony on September 30.

The other judges are Zoe Harkness, Thinkbox; Olivia Heavey, RTÉ; Malcolm Murray, Sky Media Ireland; Jill McGrath, TAM Ireland; Julian Dobinson, TAM Ireland; Anna Millington, Post TV and Mark James, media consultant.

The grand prix winner will earn €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand. The winners will showcase their winning entries later in the year where they will present their campaigns and give an insight into how and why they won.

TAMI Awards 2021 Shortlist

Best use of innovation

Mindshare and Fáilte Ireland : Fuelling excitement and countering compromise: Fáilte Ireland There’s No Place Like TV

: Fuelling excitement and countering compromise: Fáilte Ireland There’s No Place Like TV PHD and Guinness working with Virgin Media Solutions: Guinness Gogglebox Christmas Cracker

Guinness Gogglebox Christmas Cracker OMD and Virgin Media: Virgin Media Goggleboxers

Best use of TV in a crisis

Spark Foundry and the HSE: HSE COVID-19 2020 media response, using the power of TV as a lead medium in a time of crisis.

HSE COVID-19 2020 media response, using the power of TV as a lead medium in a time of crisis. Starcom and Supervalu working with Core Sponsorship: Rapid and Real Support

Rapid and Real Support Starcom and An Post: Keeping Ireland connected and supported

Keeping Ireland connected and supported OMD and Horse Racing Ireland : Racing on your terms

: Racing on your terms RTÉ, Spark Foundry and Electric Ireland working with Pieta House: Keeping the lights on for Pieta

Best use of TV sponsorship

Javelin and Casillero Del Diablo: Cheers to Normal People in Abnormal Times

Cheers to Normal People in Abnormal Times UM and JustEat: Just Eat & Winter Love Island: Our Sponsorship on Paper

Just Eat & Winter Love Island: Our Sponsorship on Paper Mindshare and Lucozade Zero: Love at first date

Love at first date Core Sponsorship and McDonald’s working with Mediaworks and Virgin Media Solutions: McDonald’s/McDelivery Sponsorship of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! on Virgin Media Television

Best use of short-term activation

Dogs Trust: #SoldAPup – Stop the Illegal Sale of Dogs

#SoldAPup – Stop the Illegal Sale of Dogs Starcom, Core and The National Lottery: A campaign so successful, it had to be pulled

A campaign so successful, it had to be pulled Core Sponsorship, Starcom and SuperValu working with RTÉ: Food Inspiration

Best ongoing use of TV