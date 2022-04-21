TAM’s TV planning awards shortlist announced

The shortlist for this year’s TAMI Awards, Ireland’s TV planning awards, covering integrated strategies to small budget successes to clever content partnerships. The awards are designed to celebrate the best use of TV in advertising plans. They honour the teams and agencies behind TV planning, including the winner of the best TV buying or planning team award.

This year’s shortlist:

Best use of TV sponsorship

Core Sponsorship and Zenith working with Londis: Londis: Proud Sponsors of Ireland’s Fittest Family

Mediacom working with Boots: Boots give Irish Beauty fans an impressive Glow Up!

Boyne Valley Group-McDonnells Curry Sauce: McDonnells Curry Sauce Sponsorship of Ant & Dec Saturday Night TakeAway

Core Sponsorship working with McDonald’s: McDonald’s McDelivery delivering I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! On Virgin Media

__________________________________________

Best use of TV on a small budget

Sky Media and Advantage Media working with BCP Asset Management: BCP Contextual Alignment Campaign

Dentsu working Visit Scotland: Getting an Irish audience to consider Scotland

Dentsu, Storylab and RTÉ working Electric Ireland: Electric Ireland Superhomes and My Bungalow Bliss – Building Our Way To A Brighter Future

__________________________________________

Best ongoing use of TV

Zenith working with the Irish League of Credit Unions: Monster TV

Mindshare working with 123.ie: How TV was the current to help us swim upstream in a Sea of Sameness

Havas Media working with Hyundai: Hyundai – From Challenger to Leading Brand

Mediaworks working with Irish Life: Getting Ireland to ‘Embrace Change’ by embracing TV

__________________________________________

Best use of innovation

MediaCom and Digitize working with Diet Coke: All 4 Ad Pause – Diet Coke Break – Simple but Smart

RTÉ and Carat working with Electric Ireland Darkness into Light: Darkness Into Light: One Sunrise Together

MediaCom working with Boots: Boots give Irish Beauty fans an impressive Glow Up

__________________________________________

Best use of TV to drive a rapid response

Sky Media working with Unicef Ireland: UNICEF Give A Vaccine and Sky Media

MediaCom working St Vincent de Paul: How TV changed the fortunes of SVDP

__________________________________________

The competition will be judged by a panel of industry experts. This year’s winners will be celebrated at an afternoon ceremony on Thursday, May 19, with the grand prix prize of €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand. The winning entries will be showcased at an event later in the year where they will give a run-down on how devised the campaigns.

Pictured at the TAMIs awards in 2019 is comedian Colm O’Regan