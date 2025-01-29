Tanqueray 0.0 gets behind DIFF talks

Tanqueray 0.0% has signed up as an official partner of this year’s Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF) running from February 22 to March 2. The Diaego gin brand’s film club will host interviews with leading film industry figures. This year’s schedule features four exclusive events, one of which features Golden Globe winning actress and original British supermodel, Twiggy, actress and director Sadie Frost and Irish actress Amy Huberman.

Huberman, who is Tanqueray 0.0’s brand ambassador, will talk to Twiggy and Sadie Frost at the Complex on February 25. Together, they will share the story behind Twiggy, with Frost’s new documentary offering an intimate, glittering dive into the rise of the star, and everything that followed. Twiggy will speak on everything from revolutionising fashion to earning acclaim as an actress and being a cultural icon whose influence transcends generations.

Passion

She will explore her model upbringing, career, relationships and everything else that has made her the person she is today. Pulitzer prize-winning critic for the Los Angeles Times, The New Yorker, and a regular contributor to NPR’s Fresh Air, Justin Chang will speak at the Complex on February 22. He will share his instincts and passion for cinema in a conversation led by Screen International’s executive editor Fionnuala Halligan. More info at www.diff.ie

Tanqueray 0.0 ambassador Amy Huberman and actor Domhnall Gleeson