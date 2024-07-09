Leonie Tansey takes reins at IMS

Leonie Tansey is the new managing director of Galway agency IMS Marketing. She has also been appointed to the role of senior vice president of European operations at IMS’s parent company, Locomotive. Tansey’s career has included leadership roles in branding, marketing and digital marketing, in Ireland and New Zealand. She joined IMS in 2014 as a client manager. She previously worked in B2B marketing at software company, Enerit.

She also worked in Supermac’s as a brand manager, where she managed the roll out of Papa John’s Pizza. Last year, Oranmore-based IMS Marketing was acquired by US digital marketing firm, Locomotive. The company supports export-focused B2B enterprises in Ireland and Europe to succeed with overseas expansion by providing them with market entry strategies which include integrated brand and digital marketing.

Tansey has a bachelor of commerce degree and a master’s in business studies from the University of Ireland in Galway. She also holds a certificate in leadership principles from Harvard Business School and a professional diploma in digital marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute. In addition to her appointment at the group, IMS founder Kevin Moran takes on the role of director of global sales strategy.