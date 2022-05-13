Taste of Dublin returns full-on

Summer food festival Taste of Dublin returns this year to its full pre-pandemic order. As in pre-Covid times, the event will be held in the Iveagh Gardens behind the National Concert Hall from June 16-19, with over 30,000 food enthusiasts expected to attend. Fairtrade Ireland returns this year as the event’s non-profit partner as does the Neff Taste Kitchen.

The kitchen will host some of Ireland’s top chefs, including Rory O’Connell, Jordan Bailey, JP McMahon, Erica Drum and Derry Clarke, sharing their extensive food knowledge and tips. Restaurants attending for the first time include the Limerick-based Salt Project, Co. Clare’s Julia’s Lobster Truck, Bia Rebel from Belfast and Dublin’s Chimac and Hakkahan.

The event will play host to a melting pot of international and Irish artisan producers such as Edizemi Onilenla, the creator of Nigerian food brand Mama Shee and Theresa Roche, producer of Galway’s acclaimed Kylemore Farmhouse Cheeses. The Schweppes’ Cocktail Bar returns with a host of cocktail masterclasses and the latest on mixology trends.

Dyson ambassador Dylan Bradshaw will select the most stylish lady and gentleman.

Entertainment acts include Smash Hits, The Swing Cats and Spring Break.