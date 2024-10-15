TBWA brings home bacon with Pilgrim’s

TBWA\Ireland has been awarded the Pilgrim’s Europe creative account following a competitive pitch process. Pilgrim’s Europe markets a range of fresh, locally sourced poultry, beef, pork and vegetarian products. The company’s Irish brands include Denny pork and bacon produce and Moy Park poultry. Sinead Lee, executive client growth director, TBWA\Ireland, said they looked forward to collaborating with the Pilgrim’s team.

Ashely Moran, marketing and category director IOI, Pilgrims Europe, said TBWA\Ireland’s experience in FMCG coupled with what they can offer from a brand perspective across the consumer and shopper experience was exciting. “Our iconic brands and the innovation we have planned, presents massive growth potential in 2025 and beyond. TBWA\Ireland is the right partner for us to ensure we realise this potential,” Moran added.

The Pilgrim’s account was previously handled by Droga5.