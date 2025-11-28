TBWA creates AIB’s new GAA push

AIB has a new focus for its GAA sponsorship, with TBWA\Ireland extending its ‘For The Life You’re After’ platform. The new approach showcases the ‘lifetime of support’ inherent in Gaelic Games clubs. It’s designed to celebrate how GAA community supports the decisive actions that people take when pursing the life they’re after – both on and off the pitch.
A new TV ad features four sisters who play GAA in their home club in Kildare. Their story shows the support and camaraderie that define the sports. The portrayal is set in St. Maurs GAA club in Rush, in north Dublin. This season marks AIB’s second as the All-Ireland Club Championship sponsor of all four codes – football, hurling, camogie, and ladies football.
Belonging
Deirdre Waldron, TBWA\Ireland CEO said: “We wanted to capture the joy, belonging, and support that come with being part of a GAA club.” The AIB LGFA and Camogie All-Ireland Club Championship Finals will take place on the weekend of December 13/14, with the AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Finals in Croke Park on January 18.
The campaign runs across TV, radio, out of home (OOH), print, social and digital.
To view the TV campaign, click here
Credits:
Agency – TBWA\Ireland
CEO – Deirdre Waldron
Chief strategy officer – Paul Fisher
Executive creative director – Des Creedon
Creative director – Bairbre McGlade
Business director – Karen Austin
Senior strategy director – Michael Rekab
Senior art director – Adam Crane
Senior copywriter – Alan Byrne
Account director – Ciara Mannion
Senior account manager – Hannah Finnegan
Senior account manager – Amy Johnson
Account executive – Grace Curham
Broadcast producer – Jelena Stancevic
Broadcast producer – Samantha Baugh
Designer – Adam McKiernan