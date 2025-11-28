TBWA creates AIB’s new GAA push

AIB has a new focus for its GAA sponsorship, with TBWA\Ireland extending its ‘For The Life You’re After’ platform. The new approach showcases the ‘lifetime of support’ inherent in Gaelic Games clubs. It’s designed to celebrate how GAA community supports the decisive actions that people take when pursing the life they’re after – both on and off the pitch.

A new TV ad features four sisters who play GAA in their home club in Kildare. Their story shows the support and camaraderie that define the sports. The portrayal is set in St. Maurs GAA club in Rush, in north Dublin. This season marks AIB’s second as the All-Ireland Club Championship sponsor of all four codes – football, hurling, camogie, and ladies football.

Belonging

Deirdre Waldron, TBWA\Ireland CEO said: “We wanted to capture the joy, belonging, and support that come with being part of a GAA club.” The AIB LGFA and Camogie All-Ireland Club Championship Finals will take place on the weekend of December 13/14, with the AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Finals in Croke Park on January 18.

The campaign runs across TV, radio, out of home (OOH), print, social and digital.

To view the TV campaign, click here

Credits:

Agency – TBWA\Ireland

CEO – Deirdre Waldron

Chief strategy officer – Paul Fisher

Executive creative director – Des Creedon

Creative director – Bairbre McGlade

Business director – Karen Austin

Senior strategy director – Michael Rekab

Senior art director – Adam Crane

Senior copywriter – Alan Byrne

Account director – Ciara Mannion

Senior account manager – Hannah Finnegan

Senior account manager – Amy Johnson

Account executive – Grace Curham

Broadcast producer – Jelena Stancevic

Broadcast producer – Samantha Baugh

Designer – Adam McKiernan