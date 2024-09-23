TBWA creates new tales for Barry’s Tea

Barry’s Tea has unveiled a new advertising campaign entitled ‘You’re Home’. Created by TBWA\Ireland in collaboration with the Viv Chambers-run Bricolage research agency, the new positioning again taps into the emotional connection Irish people, both at home and abroad, have towards the famous Cork tea brand — a symbol of comfort, community, and Irish identity – synonymous with the warm feeling of being at home.

To bring the idea to life, TBWA enlisted Antidote’s Ken Wardrop to direct two documentary-style commercials. The films feature human-interest stories of individuals with strong ties to Ireland, who find in Barry’s Tea a sense of grounding and connection to home. The campaign features Darren McFadden and Emma Melay, caretakers of the Great Blasket Island, and Kelly Oforji (above), a member of the renowned Skibbereen Rowing Club.

Bond

Sinead Lee, executive client growth director, TBWA\Ireland, said: “Barry’s Tea has a unique place in the hearts of Irish people. ‘You’re Home’ is about celebrating that special bond people have with the brand, no matter where they are in the world.” Bairbre McGlade, creative director, TBWA\Ireland, added: “Working with a world-class documentarian like Ken Wardrop allowed us to continue Barry’s Tea’s tradition of emotional storytelling.”