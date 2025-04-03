TBWA has fun with Deep RiverRock

Deep RiverRock, the Coca-Cola water brand, which is bottled in County Antrim, has launched a new campaign called ‘That’s Better’ Created by TBWA, the ad cuts through exaggerated claims often made by drink brands, embracing the simple truth: Deep RiverRock won’t make you better at anything except hydrating.

Research shows that while consumers know water is good for them, they often find it boring. TBWA turned the insight into something fun, with a message that says Deep RiverRock doesn’t claim to improve you, it just hydrates you. It can’t make you a better breakdancer or better at awkward small talk in the office kitchen.

Hydrating

And it won’t make you better at writing articles about water-based advertising campaigns. But it will make you better at hydrating. And ‘That’s Better.’ The campaign launches with ‘Pinning Streak’, directed by Thomas Ormonde and produced by ProdCo in the UK. The campaign extends across out of home (OOH), audio, social and cinema.

The TBWA creative team was copywriter Eoin Conlon and art director Bairbre McGlade. Ronán Jennings, strategy director, TBWA, said they wanted to tap into the brand’s roots as a disruptor and entertainer. “When a consumer told us, ‘I know I should drink more water, but water is just boring,’ we knew we had something to build on,” he added.

The commercial was voiced by Siobhán McSweeney.