TBWA raises GAA voice for dementia

Creative agency TBWA was hired to collaborate in a digital project along with the agency’s client, the GAA, the Alzheimer Society of Ireland and RTÉ Archives. Together, they have assembled commentaries by the late GAA broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh to help people with dementia reconnect with some of Ireland’s most treasured sporting moments.

The library of Ó Muircheartaigh’s All-Ireland senior final match commentaries are free to access on the Replay.ie website, which was built by Fusio. The science behind the initiative is called reminiscence therapy, a support for people with dementia, their families and carers. More iconic matches and moments from the RTÉ vaults will be added over time.

The Replay.ie allows users to search matches by county, year or final

Deirdre Waldron, CEO, TBWA\Ireland, said the website began with a simple but powerful insight that certain voices are part of our national memory: Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh being a prime example. “Sport is one of the most enduring shared memories we have across generations. We saw an opportunity to use creativity for meaningful impact,” she added.

Ireland now has one of the fastest-growing ageing populations in Europe, with more than 64,000 people living with dementia. Research into reminiscence therapy shows that familiar sounds, music and shared cultural memories can help stimulate recognition, improve mood and encourage conversation. The site can be accessed at www.TheReplay.ie