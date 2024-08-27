TBWA report highlights gaming potential

TBWA Ireland has unveiled a report on gaming in Ireland. The study points to the rapid evolution of the sector nationally. Based on research by Bounce Insights, the survey provides data for businesses. With over half of Irish adults actively participating in gaming, the report outlines the various opportunities for brand owners to engage with an increasingly diverse gender-neutral consumer base, spanning all age groups in society.

Ireland’s gaming industry is poised to generate over €637 million in revenue by the end of the year, and cloud gaming is set to push revenues to a projected €813m by 2027, helping to drive growth across multiple sectors. From tech providers and content creators to advertisers and consumer brands, TBWA are urging businesses to recognising gaming as a critical channel for reaching and engaging with audiences in more striking ways.

The report’s key insights:

Shifting demographics: The report reveals that gaming is no longer confined to younger demographics. With a broadening age range, including adults in their fifties and sixties, businesses have the potential to engage with a wider audience than ever before. This shift opens new avenues for industries such as healthcare, finance, and wellness to connect with an audience that value both entertainment and practicality.

Tech integration: The rise of cloud gaming and the integration of gaming with other digital platforms present significant opportunities for tech companies. Businesses in the IT and software sectors can capitalise on this trend by offering innovative solutions that enhance the gaming experience, such as improved cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity measures, and AI-driven personalisation.

Health and wellness focus: Contrary to traditional stereotypes, today’s gamers are increasingly health-conscious and active. Some 45 per cent of gamers in Ireland regularly hit the gym, while 72 per cent engage in outdoor exercises. This trend is being leveraged by brands that align their products and services with the values of this demographic, such as fitness, health, and well-being. Companies in the health and wellness industry can benefit from this by developing products and campaigns that resonate with this audience.

The report highlights successful case studies where brands delivered campaigns targeting health-conscious and active gamers. Ronan Jennings, strategy director, TBWA Ireland, said: “Businesses that recognise the changing dynamics of the gaming community stand to benefit immensely. By integrating gaming into their broader advertising and business strategies, companies can tap into a vibrant, engaged, and increasingly influential audience.”

For the full gaming report, click on www.tbwa-ireland.com/gaming