TBWA rolls out AIB’s upbeat message

AIB has launched its latest marketing campaign in the bank’s brand platform ‘For The Life You’re After’. The bank champions the spirit of resilience and the belief that a brighter tomorrow is always within reach. Created by TBWA\Ireland, the campaign celebrates the small, determined, and decisive actions that that help people achieve the life they’re after.

AIB chief customer officer Orlaith Ryan said AIB supports 3.35 million customers and is constantly working to improve their experience with the bank by understanding their needs. Deirdre Waldron, CEO, TBWA\Ireland, said: “Winning the AIB account earlier this year was a landmark moment, one that reflected the agency’s strategic ambition and creative strength.”

“This chapter of ‘For The Life You’re After’ embodies everything we set out to achieve together: ambitious work that’s emotionally resonant, culturally relevant, and deeply human. We’re proud to help shape the next chapter of AIB’s brand story,” she added. The campaign runs across TV, radio, out of home (OOH), print, social and digital.