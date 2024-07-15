TBWA rolls out Feed online content

TBWA\Ireland has launched Feed, the Omnicom agency’s branded social media, content and performance offering. Clients of the new service include Dalata, Clayton and Maldron hotels, Glenveagh, Tourism Northern Ireland, Burger King, Eir, Audi, Children’s Health Foundation and BestDrive by Continental. Feed’s newly-appointed executive director is Andrew Murray, who joined TBWA in 2017, having worked at McCann and Huskies.

“We’ve been building brands, grabbing attention and driving paid performance through Disruption in every feed for the past few years. Now’s the time to make this a standalone product offering – as we look to further expand in Ireland and the UK,” Murray said. “Our approach guarantees consistent brand building and performance,” he added. He said that 28 per cent of TBWA’s revenue is driven by social, content and performance media.

TBWA\Ireland CEO Deirdre Waldron (pictured) said there was a gap in the market for a truly full service social and content agency that get’s brand, can shoot and create in-house, and can drive performance at scale. They have big ambitions for Feed in the short and medium term. “By the end of this year,” Waldron added, “we want to be the first agency everyone considers when they wish to deliver always-on brand building and performance.”