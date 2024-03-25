TBWA rolls out new Eir campaign

Eir has unveiled a €2 million campaign following the telco’s €1.2 billion, five-year investment in Ireland’s fibre and mobile network infrastructure. BBDO won the business last year and is leading the ‘Eir for all’ roll out following its merger with Omnicom’s sister agency, TBWA. It is the French-owned company’s first new identity since its rebrand from Eircom in 2015. Eir now has more than 1.2m homes and businesses across Ireland.

The advertising message underscores the company’s commitment to improved connections across Ireland and highlights Eir’s integral presence in communities and its mission to facilitate stronger, more meaningful connections. Eir has developed a series of corporate sponsorships and community partnerships, including its title support for the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship, GamerFest, and Special Olympics Ireland.

In the past year, fixed broadband increased by 25 per cent. The increase is equal to 127bn hours gaming, 7.5bn hours video chat, 1.3bn hours film streaming, or 390bn songs streamed. The average Irish household used 8.1 hours of HD video per day and Sunday was the highest data usage day of the week. As part of the roll out of its new identity, Eir invested €4m refurbishing 21 stores in towns across Ireland and in a number of retail parks.

Eir’s rebrand comes as Vodafone and Three discuss merger plans in the UK.

