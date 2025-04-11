TBWA unifies Denny creative message

TBWA\Ireland has created a new campaign for Pilgrim Europe’s Denny pork foods – ‘Denny Time, Denny Place’ – bringing the brand’s portfolio under one creative umbrella for the first time. The campaign will be rolled out across TV, out of home, VOD, social, and digital channels.

Ronán Jennings, strategy director at TBWA\Ireland, said they wanted to disrupt the typical Irish FMCG convention of food nostalgia and bring Denny into a more contemporary space. Sinéad Lee, client director, TBWA\Ireland, said highlighting the brand’s popularity, versatility, and extensive product range was a key focus.

Crafted to reflect relatable, real-life moments, the campaign tells a story of the many ways Denny products are part of everyday life in Ireland. Whether it’s a late-night slice of ham or an after-match dinner, the creative platform taps into the unique and spontaneous nature of ‘Denny moments’.

Client: Pilgrim’s Europe

Agency: TBWA\Ireland

Lead client: Ashley Moran, marketing and category director

Executive creative director: Des Creedon

Copywriter: Donal Gaughran

Art director: Vinicius Bustamante

Strategy director: Ronán Jennings

Client director: Sinead Lee

Production company: Motherland

Director: Fern Beresford

Head of production: Margaret Levingstone