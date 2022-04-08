TBWA\Dublin adds Bolt production unit

TBWA\Dublin has launched a new in-house production company called Bolt. The studio will offer a range of production services from film and photography to digital content and post-production. The new unit is part of the Omnicom agency’s global network comprising 13 other Bolt studios in cities such as Hong Kong, Sydney and Amsterdam.

TBWA\Dublin business director Yvonne Caplice will lead Bolt’s development with Matthieu Chardon was head of studio. Other new hires to join Bolt include studio assistant and videographer Leah Byrne and in-house producer Megan Brady. TBWA\Dublin chief executive Deirdre Waldron said Bolt was in response to clients’ ever-changing needs.

Bolt will be located at the agency’s offices in Kodak House in Rathmines.

TBWA\Dublin’s major clients include Musgrave’s SuperValu-Centra (pictured).

Watch the Bolt video at https://vimeo.com/696974657