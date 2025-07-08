TBWA’s Oasis wall supports sick kids

The Make-A-Wish children’s charity and Jervis Shopping Centre is giving music fans an exclusive chance to win two tickets to the Oasis reunion concert at Croke Park on Saturday, August 16. Ad agency TBWA\Ireland was hired to support the charity fundraiser by creating a 10-metre Oasis installation in the Dublin city shopping centre.

Called ‘The Wonderwall’, the installation urges shoppers to support the charity. By scanning a QR code on the wall and making a €5 donation to Make-A-Wish Ireland, participants are entered into a raffle to win two tickets to the Oasis gig. Every euro raised goes towards granting wishes for children living with critical medical conditions.

The raffle is open until 4pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2025.

Donations can be made online at www.idonate.ie/raffle/MakeAWishWonderwallOasisRaffle

Photo – back row: Derek McDonnell, Jervis Street Shopping Centre and David Burns, Make-A-Wish Ireland; Front row: Eva Dolan, Kevin Flynn and Samantha Baugh, TBWA\Ireland