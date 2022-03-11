Teneo scoops agency gong at ESAs

Teneo Ireland’s sports advisory team was named agency of the year at the European Sponsorship Association (ESA) awards show in London. It is the third time Teneo has been nominated for this industry accolade and its second win, following a previous victory in 2017. The 15-person team is based in Dublin and provides advice to Teneo clients globally.

Other ESA Irish winners included An Post, Core Sponsorship, Musgrave’s SuperValu and Centra, Aviva, Energia, the GAA and Vodafone. Musgrave’s win was in the the best ethical response to Covid-19 category for the ‘Club Together’ campaign which saw the two retail chains partner with the GAA to deliver groceries to people in need during the pandemic.

An Post and its sponsorship agency Core won two top awards in both the purpose and best use of digital channels categories for ‘Leaving a Mark We’re Proud Of – Children Reading in Ireland’. Dublin Zoo won silver in the special category for its Eco Explorers Club. Vodafone’s ‘Team of Us’ was honoured in the best use of virtual experiences category.

In the best use of PR category, Energia’s ‘Get Ireland Growing’ won gold, while the Guinness #NeverSettle campaign for Diageo handled by Wilson Hartnell and UK agency Hope & Glory was highly commended. In the best use of talent category, Aviva Ireland’s ‘Safe To Dream’ took top honours.

Energia’s Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia Irish language initiative was highly commended.

Pictured is Teneo Ireland boss Michael O’Keeffe