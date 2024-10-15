Tenth Man acquires Hinterland Films

International creative agency The Tenth Man, founded by former Paddy Power advertising director Ken Robertson, has acquired Hinterland Films for an undisclosed fee. In a statement issued on behalf of The Tenth Man, the move was described as part of a two-year €2m investment strategy by Robertson to fund the expansion of its production services. Hinterland will be rebranded to Fearless Studios and will result in the creation of 20 new jobs.

Established by Lorraine Geoghegan in 2015, Hinterland is engaged in commercial film production services, having worked with brand owners such as Diageo, ESPN, AIG, Red Bull, News UK and Pernod Ricard, working with a roster of international directors. As part of the takeover Geoghegan will become production director at Fearless Studios, whose services will now extend to motion graphics, 3D animation, and post-production facilities.

Pictured are Fearless directors Lorraine Geoghegan and Ken Robertson