Tenth Man behind Kneecap stunt

The Tenth Man was behind the Fenian hotline in Belfast which generated over 15,000 calls in four days and sparked  widespread media conversations. The stunt, delivered using a roaming digital ad van and powered by a live recorded hotline, was created to raise awareness of Kneecap’s second album Fenian, and the release of its first single, Liars Tale.

Designed as a piece of pure cultural mischief, the hotline invited the public to ‘report Fenian activity’ by phone, prompting a deadpan recorded message and encouraging callers to leave their own voice notes. The result was a wave of participation, with thousands of messages logged and a surge of UGC as people tracked the van across the city in real time.

Kneecap are unmatched at creating energy and we’re proud to help build hype around Fenian’s release – Ken Robertson

The stunt’s reach grew so quickly that it eventually attracted the attention of the PSNI, who caught up with the van and shut it down, a moment that only poured more fuel on the fire. The reveal marks the latest chapter in a long-standing collaboration between Kneecap and The Tenth Man; blurring the line between advertising, satire, activism and culture.

Ken Robertson, CEO, The Tenth Man, said the hotline was designed to do one thing; make noise. “Belfast didn’t just respond, it absolutely hijacked it. 15,000 calls in four days tells you everything: people want culture that feels live, unpredictable and genuinely of the moment,” he said. Images include a standout moment with Gerry Adams beside the van.

