Tenth Man chips in with new Spry ads

Creative agency The Tenth Man have signalled their intention to double-down on commercial video production in 2021 with the launch of a major new TV campaign for Spry Finance. The 40-second TVC was written, produced and delivered entirely in-house by the agency, set-up by former Paddy Power advertising director and disruption advocate Ken Robertson.

Robertson said film production is a logical step for the agency, allowing delivery of quality broadcast content faster and more cost effectively than the dated practice of a creative agency engaging a production company and post house. “That process belongs in the past and clients rightfully now expect better bang for their buck and that’s where we come in,” he added.

Last year, The Tenth Man produced a live-stream show for Irish trad band Lankum, a six-part music and comedy show hosted by Tommy Tiernan at Vicar Street and music videos for Dublin band Wild Youth. They also produced the award-winning documentary This Land directed by Bobby Mthombeni. Spry Finance is part of the Irish-owned Seniors Money group.

Watch the TVC here

Credits:

Client: Spry Finance

Agency: The Tenth Man

Creative partner: Richard Seabrooke

Creative director: Emmet Wright

Art Director: Ciaran Doyle

Account director: Ciara Burke

Director: Ian Downes

DOP: James Clarke

