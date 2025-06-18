Tenth Man goes with Kneecap stunt

Dublin-born creative agency The Tenth Man lit up central London with a projection stunt in support of Kneecap and the right to free artistic expression. The projection appeared across three Camden’s Electric Ballroom, the site of the band’s original performance that triggered the investigation as well as County Hall at Southbank and The Strand in Central London.

The ad read: ‘More Blacks. More dogs. More Irish. Mo chara’, reclaiming the language of historic exclusion as a message of solidarity, resistance, and cultural pride. The stunt follows the rollout of a billboard campaign (pictured) on sites around Westminster, timed to coincide with the criminal trial of Mo Chara, one-third of the Belfast hip-hop group.

Both efforts are intended to show support for Kneecap and as a wider callout against what many see as a crackdown on artistic and political expression. Kneecap’s messaging has attracted global attention. The group made headlines at Coachella after projecting pro-Palestinian messages, a moment cut from the official livestream but widely shared online.

Repercussions

It reinforced their reputation for defiance and protest. “This isn’t about provocation for its own sake,” said Eric Davidson of The Tenth Man. “We stand with artists and their right to creative expression. We stand with truth-tellers like Kneecap, who through their art shine a light on shadowy parts of this world, knowing they’ll be the ones to suffer the repercussions.”

“This witch-hunt is a carnival of distraction and political policing to divert eyes away from Gaza,” added Dan Lambert, Kneecap’s manager. The Tenth Man has worked with Kneecap since 2018, on music videos, political campaigns and creative stunts including an activation with a replica RUC Landrover to launch their movie at the Sundance festival last year.

The campaign also marks a statement of intent from the studio, which recently launched operations in London. Known for its disruptive creative work across music, fashion and youth culture, The Tenth Man has built a reputation for backing artists who push against the grain. The agency was founded by Ken Robertson, former advertising manager at Paddy Power.