Tenth Man’s gas time with BGE hurling ads

In line with the launch of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship season, Bord Gáis Energy (BGE) has unveiled its latest ‘Know Your Power’ campaign, developed in partnership with creative agency The Tenth Man, celebrating the passion, intensity and deep-rooted culture that define hurling — brought to life through personality and humour.

Building on its ties with Wexford hurling star Lee Chin and comedy duo The 2 Johnnies, the new campaign leans into a dynamic: Chin’s calm, elite professionalism set against the light-hearted chaos the lads bring. Rooted in BGE’s ‘Know Your Power’ platform, the campaign plays out through a series of everyday moments in Lee Chin’s world.

The work shows how the championship becomes part of life during the summer

The 2 Johnnies drop into Lee Chin’s world — from home life to casual conversations — with hurling close by. Whether it’s flicking through the sports pages, chatting about the panel (and the solar panel), sorting through the kit laundry or bringing their humour into the mix, the work shows how the championship becomes part of daily life during the summer.

Directed by Ben Tonge (Ted Lasso), the campaign uses a character-led, cinematic style, allowing humour to emerge organically from relationships and recognisable situations — grounding the work in authentic Irish life. Meadhbh Quinn, marketing director, BGE, said the advertising was about helping people feel more confident in their energy choices.

‘Dynamic’

Ken Robertson, founder and CEO, The Tenth Man said: “Hurling carries its own unique culture; the conversations, the debates, the passion that builds week by week throughout the championship. Continuing the story between Lee and The 2 Johnnies gave us a way to tap into that world authentically. Their contrasting personalities create a natural comedy dynamic.”

The campaign runs across TV, video-on-demand and digital platforms.