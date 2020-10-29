Tenth Man looks to Truth for research

The Tenth Man, the creative agency founded by former Paddy Power advertising director Ken Robertson in early 2018, has launched a research unit called Truth. Led by Anna Burzlaff (pictured), who was previously head of insights at The Tenth Man, Truth will provide clients with a qualitative service to discover drivers for consumer groups.

Burzlaff’s research experience includes working overseas as a freelance consultant to Monkey Shoulder, Adidas, Bumble and Rothy’s. Her work included positioning brands in UK music culture, the future of dating, perceptions of sustainable footwear in Europe, understanding streetwear in London and investigating sports culture in the UK.

Prior to her freelance work, she spent four years at Protein UK conducting global cultural research in Moscow, New York and across Europe. She led projects on European youth culture and social media behaviour for Dewar’s, Converse, Twitter, Microsoft and Nike. She has a first class honours MA in cultural studies from SOAS, University of London.

She also has a first class honours BA in English and history from UCD.

The Tenth Man’s move into research follows the hiring of Audrey Farrelly as director of operations. Farrelly has over 25 years’ agency experience, having worked as an account director at Target McConnells, Chemistry and Javelin. Her clients have included Lidl, Tesco, ESB, Irish Rail, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, An Post and Dunnes Stores.

The Tenth Man’s clients include Eir/GoMo, IDL, National Lottery, Primark and Camile. The agency created the Kaleidoscope Family Music Festival and produced music videos for Irish bands Wild Youth and Chasing Abbey along with their own lockdown film, The Phoenix.

Visit Truth’s website: www.truthisglobal.com