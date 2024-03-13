Tenth Man opens London office

Irish advertising and film production agency The Tenth Man has expanded into the UK with the opening of an office in London. The move marks a step forward in the company’s global growth strategy, allowing them to better serve their international client base, and help achieve the ambition of becoming a major independent agency by 2030. The Tenth Man was founded in Dublin in 2018 by former Paddy Power advertising director Ken Robertson.

“Our roster of international clients, including industry giants such as Guinness, Redbull, Jameson, Fanatics, AIG, and Superbet, accounted for over 50 per cent of our £10 million revenue in 2023,” Robertson said. “The timing feels perfect to put boots on ground in London. I originally created The Tenth Man to be the agency I always wanted to work with during my 20-years in marketing,” he added

The new offshoot is based in London’s Farringdon district. The office will be led by managing director Gethin Evans, who has worked on brands such Virgin & Betfair. “We’re here to make the spikes spikier – show me a business that doesn’t want that,” Evans said. He is pictured (left) with Ken Robertson, founder and chief executive of The Tenth Man.