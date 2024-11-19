Tenth Man rolls out Champion’s Bare Essentials

International creative agency The Tenth Man has developed a winter campaign for fashion brand Champion called ‘Bare Essentials’. The European message redefines what it means to be protected from the elements, using a visual narrative that strips back the unnecessary to reveal what truly matters. Models appear exposed yet shielded by Champion’s winter outerwear, showing that these pieces are all that is needed to face the cold.

The Tenth Man was founded by former Paddy Power head of advertising Ken Robertson.

Rooted in Champion’s Americana-inspired legacy, the collection, which includes puffer jackets, vests, and polar fleeces, captures the essence of timeless design paired with modern functionality, positioning Champion’s outerwear as the choice for those who live boldly, no matter the temperature. Paul Mallon, brand strategist and creative content, Champion Europe, said the campaign empowers individuals to embrace their true selves.

Authenticity

The ads run across digital, social, and OOH media in key European markets, including France, Italy, Germany, and the UK. Since 1919, Champion has been a leader in athletic and lifestyle apparel, bringing its heritage of quality and craftsmanship to each new generation through innovative but simple designs that strive for authenticity. The Tenth Man’s other clients include Stella McCartney, Guinness, Red Bull and Fanatics.