Tesco grants Après Match extra time

Tesco Ireland is celebrating the unique power of football to unite the country with a new social campaign. Created by BBH Dublin, Tesco are getting the inimitable three-man Après Match team of Risteard Cooper, Barry Murphy and Gary Cooke back together after seven years with the aim to entertain the nation and support our boys in green.
In a world of hyper-personalised algorithms and busy schedules where big communal events are increasingly rare, the campaign taps into the desire in all of us to share in something bigger than ourselves – and celebrate the particular fever pitch that momentous football moments can reach.
Satire
The trio are back to bring football satire into the aisles of Tesco. The campaign transforms the everyday nature of a food shop into a ‘pitchside’ experience. The trio, known for their impressions and analysis of tournaments past, normally focusing on global superstars, are now making Irish punters the stars of the show.
Elsewhere on the Ireland football front, Mondelez Ireland’s Cadbury is urging the nation to Paint March Green in support of the Republic of Ireland’s women’s and men’s national teams. As a sponsor of both squads, Cadbury is calling on fans to unite behind the boys and girls in green as they embark on a pivotal month of international football.
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