Tesco Christmas ad hails local hero

Every neighbourhood has one person who takes Christmas decorations to a new level. In Dublin’s Palmerstown, one man has been lighting up his street for the past 20 years. Tesco Ireland and its ad agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) Dublin salutes Palmerstown’s Seán White for creating a Christmas light display in his community every year, supported by family and friends and to raise money for a local boy with cerebral palsy.

Seán White’s wife Lorraine worked with Tesco Ireland, BBH Dublin and Back Up Marketing to put on a bumper light display, not just at the Whites’ house, but also for other homes in the neighbourhood. Seven nearby houses were decorated with different themes, including Winter Wonderland, Santa’s Grotto and a wildlife theme. The show was completed with music from barbershop choir, The Ramparts, mulled wine and mince pies.

The activation is part of Tesco’s current campaign, Become More Christmas. A survey by Tesco found that 47 per cent of people gets into festive mood when they put up the Christmas tree, followed by the day the lights get turned on in town (16 per cent). Sam Caren and Aubrey O’Connell at BBH Dublin were the lead creatives. Media was by Mindshare.

Watch Tesco’s Christmas ad here