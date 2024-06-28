Tesco highlights rewards in BBH ads

Tesco Ireland is showing how its Clubcard loyalty programme helps even the most everyday purchases become currency of their own in a new campaign ‘The Power to More’, created with BBH Dublin and media handled by Mindshare. Once shoppers have accumulated Clubcard points, they can convert them into vouchers which can be used for discounts on groceries or by getting up to three times the voucher value with the card’s reward partners.

For example, €5 in vouchers turns into €5 off shopping in-store or online at Tesco.ie, but multiplies to €15 when spent with reward partners like Hotels.com, Irish Ferries, Stena Line, Royal Caribbean, Milano and Tesco Mobile. ‘The Power to More’ campaign dramatises Tesco products as currency meaning the things you buy, can buy you the things you want. The TV ad produced by Butter Films was shot at various Dublin locations.

Currency

The film, directed by Guy Manwaring, was filmed at locations such as Tesco Clarehall, Milano Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin Port and Dublin Zoo. The ad is brought to life as the lead 60-second TV spot sees a shopper use his Clubcard to turn everything into currency: baked beans can buy favourite biscuits, or with Tesco’s reward partners, peas can pay for dinner at Milano, cinema tickets, trips to Dublin Zoo, hotel stays, and even cruises.

Gift idea

To order your copy, email mgmcullen@gmail.com

Payment can be made by Revolut