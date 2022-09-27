Tesco Ireland marks 25 years with ad

To mark 25 years in business, Tesco Ireland is highlighting its relationships with local suppliers and farming families in its latest ad campaign, marking ‘25 years of little helps’. The TV ad has suppliers over the past 25 years, including Country Crest fresh produce, McCann Orchards and Certified Irish Angus Producers Group, whose members supply beef.

The creative opens with a man and his dog getting ready for something special before the camera pans out to see busy streets and people with produce rushing around and making food for a party as people come together and we see them taking their seats at the table. The ad closes with the meal’s table loaded with Tesco food and drink, all from Irish producers.

Tesco supports over 13,000 Irish farming families who help provide customers with meat, veg and fruit. Tesco trades with over 500 local suppliers, with all its fresh beef, lamb, pork and eggs sourced from Bord Bia approved farms. It is the first campaign created by the new Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) Dublin office since it began working with Tesco in May.

The ’25 years of little helps’ TV ad, produced by Assembly, runs until mid-October.