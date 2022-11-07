Tesco rolls out Christmas ad

Tesco Ireland has unveiled its TV ad for Christmas 2022. The ad aims to home in on the joy that may be in short supply at the moment as people are facing pressure on their finances, but also acknowledges that Christmas is important to so many, especially after the last few years. The creative opens with a snowy shot of the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare.

The voiceover says Tesco is standing up for Christmas joy. As the Christmas Party moves through the streets and visits families, we catch a glimpse of some of the best festive food moments: delicious desserts, Brussels sprouts, mince pies, cheese boards, party food, the traditional mains and trimmings, and, of course, the St. Stephen’s Day leftovers.

What’s more, the Christmas Party ads also address some of those big Christmas questions, such as are Brussels sprouts optional? Can cake be a breakfast food? When is bin day? And crucially, what is the greatest Christmas film? The TV ad features the sea swimmers at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, including Bill Halliden, a colleague of Tesco for over a decade.

Swimmer

Born in nearby Monkstown, Bill fished and swam at the famous beach as a young boy, and still swims there to this day. Another local, and familiar face to all the Forty Foot daily swimming crew, is Siobhán Bean (pictured), who played a special part in the ad, complete with a cup of hot chocolate. The ad was created by BBH Dublin and shot by Pull the Trigger.

The concept was developed by BBH’s creative director Christine Turner, Marc Rayson & Callum and directed by Fredrik Bond from MJZ production. The TV ad is set to the soundtrack of Europe’s ‘The Final Countdown’. The campaign comprises TV, press, OOH, radio and social and features on Virgin Media One’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Watch the ad here – www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYcAumPi5g8