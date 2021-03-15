Tesco salutes frontline staff in ads

As Ireland marks one year since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tesco has launched an advertising campaign to recognise some of its frontline staff who have gone the extra mile in local communities. Operating in a much changed environment since last March, Tesco staff have worked to ensure that groceries are available to customers across its 151 stores.

Tesco hired Irish photographer and author Ruth Medjber, who has been documenting lockdown life behind ground-floor windows in Ireland, to capture the the real stories of the real people behind the plexiglass screens in stores. Medjber said she had asked to speak with characters, kind folk, people who had done good deeds or battled through difficult times.

“That’s exactly who I met,” Medjber added. “Hailed as our frontline heroes, they home-schooled, they suffered with personal tragedies and loss, they dealt with everything that life threw at them and they still managed to be there for their colleagues and their customers.” Tesco recently celebrated its fourth year being ranked as a Great Place to Work.

