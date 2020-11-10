Tesco says Christmas starts in early December

A new study by Tesco Ireland shows that most adults surveyed believe that Christmas starts at the beginning of December with more than half (55 per cent) planning to decorate their homes and put up a Christmas tree around that time. Tesco’s Christmas Trends Report points to how consumers plan to shop and what they expect to buy and eat.

The report, which combines Tesco data and insights as well as results from a nationally representative survey, offers a glimpse at how shoppers across Ireland intend to celebrate a Covid-19 Christmas. The report also predicts what will be the most popular items for shoppers as well as the trends that will shape the nation’s Christmas season.

As the country prepares for a Christmas that will look be different this year, what is clear from the research is that age-old traditions and family rituals ring true for those hoping to enjoy a most memorable Christmas with trends revealing that people are planning to embrace family, friends and tradition more than ever before.

Tesco will focus on the little hacks, tips and tricks to help customers through the festive season after the year that has been. The research found that 94 per cent of adults have a favourite Christmas tradition and it comes as little surprise that enjoying Christmas dinner with family is the most cherished tradition of all for 47 per cent of Irish people.

Among the highlights outlined in the report:

Early planning

Almost two thirds of Irish households (65 per cent) will put up an artificial tree, compared to just 17 per cent who will opt for a real tree.

Forward planning is the name of the game with 52 per cent of adults traditionally starting their Christmas shopping before December.

Just four per cent of shoppers will wait until Christmas week to stock up on gifts and goodies.

Some 11 per cent admit listen to Christmas tunes already to get into the Christmas spirit.

However, 16 per cent of people don’t yet know how they will spend Christmas this year.

The research lifts the cloche on the Christmas day main courses, top trimmings and holiday spirits set to grace the menu.

Winner, winner turkey dinner: Almost one third (31 per cent) of adults say this is their favourite part of Christmas dinner, followed by stuffing and roast potatoes.

One in four households will cater for a different dietary requirement this Christmas; 11 per cent will have a vegetarian at the table; six per cent gluten free; five per cent dairy free and four per cent vegan.

Gravy is the favourite table-top accompaniment for over half of adults with one in five people preferring cranberry sauce.

Red wine is our favourite tipple at 14 per cent, followed by white wine at 12 per cent and Baileys and prosecco or champagne each on 11 per cent.

The research confirms that people across Ireland are looking for easy to prepare food, quick tips and hacks to help with preparations in order to minimise the stress of shopping and maximise the joy of celebrating. After almost a year of keeping it casual for virtual meetings and hangouts, 53 per cent of adults say they will dress up for Christmas dinner.

Around one in three say a trendy Christmas jumper will be a staple of their Christmas wardrobe. One in two adults admit that settling in on the couch to watch a Christmas movie on Christmas Eve night is their most cherished tradition, with easy entertainment the preferred choice. Home Alone is the nation’s favourite Christmas movie, followed by Elf.

Most people (64 per cent) plan to celebrate within their household only and one in five adults say they will host this year. While this points to smaller gatherings at the dinner table, it says that a traditional family Christmas is more important than ever before. Almost half of all adults (45 per cent) will donate to charity this Christmas with homeless, children’s charities and mental health charities receiving the highest percentages of responses.

More conscientious