Tesco sponsors bake-off for Temple Street funds

Tesco Ireland is calling on shoppers to support this year’s Great Irish Bake fundraiser to raise much ‘kneaded’ dough for Temple Street Children’s Hospital. Tesco customers have until this Sunday to support the initiative by donating €1 at the till or at the checkout online, with all funds raised going to Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street (CHFTS).

Throughout the Great Irish Bake week, Tesco has set a fundraising target of €150,000. Since the partnership began in 2014, Tesco colleagues and customers across Ireland have helped to raise over €6 million through various fundraisers, helping to purchase much-needed equipment for the hospital’s theatres, wards, laboratories and intensive care units.

Throughout the year, shoppers in various Tesco stores nationwide can purchase a pack of adult or children’s F&F face coverings. The British multiple has pledged to donate all profits from the branded face coverings to the charity, with over €94,000 already raised since last August. As part of the initiative, Gem baking products are on special offer in Tesco stores.

Each year CHI at Temple Street treats over 147,000 children from Ireland. For thousands of children, it is the only hospital in the country where they can receive treatment.