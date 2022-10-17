Tesco staying put at Mindshare

Despite reports to the contrary, the Tesco Ireland media buying and planning will remain at Mindshare. While there was a recent media pitch for the British multiple back in June, Mindshare will continue to handle the business in Ireland, while another GroupM agency, EssenceMediaCom, will look after it in a number of other Eastern European markets.

GroupM’s MediaCom in Ireland handles the German discounter Lidl.

Ken Nolan (pictured), COO at Mindshare Ireland, said in a statement that his agency’s team had worked closely with Tesco Ireland since 2018 and will proudly continue to do so. Tesco Ireland’s creative account moved from Accenture Interactive’s Rothco (now Droga5) to Bartle Bogle Hegarty, with the Publicis-owned BBH coming to Dublin to service the business.

Tesco Ireland’s Christmas TV commercial was shot at the Forty Foot in Sandycove last week.