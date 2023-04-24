Tesco urges Clubcard members to check app

Tesco Ireland is encouraging customers to download and check their Tesco app for Clubcard vouchers which might be about to expire. Almost €1 million in vouchers sent on March 21 2021 are set to expire on May 21 2023. A survey found that nearly three in four Tesco customers have lost or misplaced paper money-off vouchers.

To make it as easy as possible for customers to use their Clubcard vouchers they are encouraged to download the Tesco Ireland app where all their vouchers are saved in one place. Tesco has been working to further digitise the Clubcard programme and in recent months it claims to have made it easier for customers to access savings.

Instantly

Once a Clubcard customer has 150 points or more, they can turn their points into vouchers on the app instantly. Clubcard is free to join and members can collect points with their shopping at Tesco and with Tesco Mobile and Certa forecourts and home heating oil.

The vouchers can be exchanged at Dublin Zoo, Milano, Disney+, Odeon Cinemas, The AA, Irish Ferries, Stena Line, Center Parcs, Hotels.com and Royal Caribbean International. Customers can also donate vouchers to the Children’s Health Foundation charity. The app can be downloaded on Apple or Google Play. Clubcard was launched by Tesco in 1997.