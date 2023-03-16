Tesco’s funny lines highlight new store

To celebrate Tesco’s new store launch in Dublin’s Portobello, its creative agency, Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) Dublin, has launched a new piece of media – a bespoke projector – to make sure the whole neighbourhood knows its location. Charlemont Square is a new Dublin development, in an area with lots of footfall. But its new Tesco store is a little hard to find.

So BBH Dublin developed an idea that’s hard to miss, by taking a traditional 48 sheet poster and projecting onto it. With a copywriter on hand manning the keyboard, bespoke messages were sent via the billboard to unsuspecting passers-by. Each message was personally tailored, while pointing out the Tesco Express store close by.

The poster site allowed Tesco to talk to people as individuals. Not only that, but the site was used to champion other local businesses such as pubs and takeaways, acknowledging their importance to the community. Cathal Deavy, marketing director, Tesco Ireland, said the video and projected message concept encapsulates this historic part of Dublin.

Sam Caren, creative lead, BBH Dublin, said first impressions count: “With this approach we get to make an impression, multiple times, on multiple people, and have a ton of fun doing it while answering the brief of letting people know the new store’s location. Just because something is functional and hard working doesn’t mean it has to be boring. ”

See the billboard in action at https://youtu.be/O3EpVsYLtog