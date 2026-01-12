TG4 advertises for new presenter

TG4 is seeking a weather and continuity presenter for a panel position based at the Irish language broadcaster’s HQ in Baile na hAbhann in the Connemara Gaeltacht. The role involves bringing the TG4 schedule to life for audiences on television and social media, and provides an opportunity for someone eager to take the next step in their media career.

Many well-known presenters began their careers on TG4’s continuity presenters’ panel, including Aoife Ní Thuairisg, Síle Seoige and Dáithí Ó Sé. The job involves presenting weather information on scheduled working days, delivering programme-related content and continuity on TG4, and undertaking scriptwriting, voiceover, and social media work.

TG4 soap Ros na Rún

They will also represent TG4 at events on occasion. Applicants must be fluent in Irish, both spoken and written, show strong presentation skills, a confident and engaging on-screen presence, clear and articulate speech, and excellent written and verbal communication skills. A training course will be provided for candidates who are shortlisted.

The course will run from February 16-20 2026, in partnership with Gréasán na Meán. From a shortlist, two candidates will be selected to undertake work experience at TG4. Applicants should send a one-minute video clip describing themselves, along with a CV, to cv@tg4.ie by Sunday, January 17. Details are available at www.tg4.ie/foluntais

