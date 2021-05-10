TG4 appoints The Tenth Man for ads

The Tenth Man, the creative agency founded in 2018 by former Paddy Power head of mischief Ken Robertson, has been appointed to handle Irish language TV station TG4 following a competitive pitch. The account moves from Publicis, which has handled the business for 12 years and has rolled out numerous award-winning campaigns using the ‘Súil Eile’ line.

TG4 also saw pitches from media agencies but decided to keep its account at Core.

The Tenth Man has been hired to provide strategic marketing advice and create campaigns to further strengthen the perception of TG4 and drive engagement with the brand across all platforms. Other Tenth Man clients include Eir, Energia, Jameson, Brown Thomas/Arnotts, Bord Bia, Newstalk, Bewleys, Ryanair, Universal Music and Therapie Clinics.