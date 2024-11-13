TG4 billboard builds on crime drama

TG4 recreated a crime scene for the roll out of a new tease-and-reveal billboard on Eglington Road in Donnybrook to promote its new Irish language drama Crá which the Irish language television station co-commissioned with BBC Northern Ireland. The special used lightweight replica soil, grass and crime scene props. The campaign was created by The Tenth Man, Core Media’s Zenith, JCDecaux, PML Group, with a build by Eclipse Media.

Produced by Fíbín Media and Zoogon, Crá follows a Garda as he delves into a 15-year-old mystery involving his own mother’s murder. He works alongside a true-crime podcaster as the pursuit of justice clashes with the local village’s silent moral codes. Shot in Co Donegal, the six-part series stars Dónall Ó Héalaí, Alex Murphy, Hannah Brady, Barry McGovern (above), Róisín Murphy, Tara Breathnach, Caoimhe Farren and Alan Mahon.

Crá, the Irish for ‘anguish’ or ‘torment’, is showing on TG4, the TG4 Player and on BBC.