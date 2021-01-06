TG4 concerts attract top Christmas ratings

Irish language station TG4 had its highest audience on Christmas Day 2020, the best since Christmas Day 2009. TG4 had an audience share of 3.6 per cent on December 25, its highest Christmas Day share since 2010. The Dubliners – The Parting Glass concert, featuring the late Barney McKenna’s last recording, was TG4’s most watched show over the festive period.

The concert with The Dubliners from Christ Church Cathedral was watched by 156,600 people on Christmas Day and had an audience share of 11.25 per cent. The documentary Maureen O’Hara – Banríon Hollywood was watched by 73,300 people with an audience share of 5.03 per cent. Come all you Dreamers – Christy Moore was the second most watched Christmas show.

The concert was watched by 85,5000 on Sunday, December 27 and had an audience share of 11.2 per cent, while 61,100 watched a repeat of the feature documentary Liam O’Flynn – Píobaire about uilleann piper Liam O’Flynn on St Stephen’s Day. Into The West was the most watched Christmas film on TG4, with 68,200 viewers tuned into the movie on St Stephen’s Day.

Dáithí Ó Sé and Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh’s New Year Fáilte 2021 show from the Skellig Hotel in Dingle was watched by 46,200 people. TG4 had a reach of 1.89m over the Christmas holidays and 1.27m between Christmas Eve and St Stephen’s Day. TG’s4 top features this week include a new Fargo series and a profile of former IRA chief of staff Martin McGuinness.

Pictured are Barney McKenna and John Sheehan performing in Christ Church Cathedral