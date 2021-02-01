TG4 hired UK agency Red Bee Creative for idents

Irish language television station TG4 awarded a contract for a suite of new idents to London agency Red Bee Creative (RBC), designed to unite brand visuals across all devices and platforms. TG4 has always used a strong identity across its platforms acting as the visual representation of the channel’s ‘Súil Eile’ slogan rolled out by Publicis Dublin.

Following a competitive tender process, RBC was commissioned to devise the new set of idents, working in tandem with TG4’s designers. The client’s in-house team developed complementary presentation graphics and stings to support the six idents, which have were described as “contemporary interpretations of Ireland’s unique storytelling and landscapes”.

The concept embraces Irish landscapes while injecting a contemporary twist using an unexpected interaction with generated figures. The Windy Day, Seaweed, Rain Dance, Leporine, Glass Blowing and Street Crossing idents are the six idents. RBC specialises in entertainment. It created Dave, the British TV channel which airs repeats of popular shows.

RTÉ hired Red Bee to rebrand RTÉ2, giving the TV station a more youthful feel through the brand proposition of ‘telling like it is’. Other clients include NBC Universal, Discovery Networks, Disney, DreamWorks, Netflix, Oasis, and Kurt Geiger. http://redbeecreative.com/ The new brand idents are on air from today and can be viewed at TG4 Ident Playlist