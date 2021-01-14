TG4 now sixth most watched TV channel

TG4 emerged as Ireland’s sixth most watched TV channel last year, moving up one place from seventh in 2019 where it had ranked since 2014. The Irish language station is now watched more than BBC Two, Virgin Media Three and Channel 4 in Ireland. Latest figures show that 3.66 million people, or 83 per cent of adults, watched TG4 at some stage last year.

The average viewing share for 2020 was 1.83 per cent and there was a three per cent increase in primetime share from 2019 to 1.92 per cent. October was the highest month in terms of audience share. The station had an all-day share of 2.26 per cent during the month. TG4 reports that the highest single day reach in 2020 was 770,000 recorded on December 20.

GAA Beo’s AIB Club Football Final between Galway’s Corofin and Down’s Kilcoo was the most watched show last year. It had the highest audience reach at 480,600, an average 177,200 viewers and 17.6 per cent share of the viewing audience at the time. The 20th TG4 LGFA Football final Peil na mBan Beo on December 20 was the second most watched show.

The programme drew an average audience of 169,900 and had a share of 21.2%.

LIVE TRAD

The broadcast of The Dubliners – The Parting Glass was the most watched programme on TG4 on Christmas Day since 2009. It had an audience of 156,600 and a share of 11.3 per cent. John Sheahan’s 80th Birthday Live from Vicar St, which aired on TG4 on St. Patrick’s Day, was also a hit with viewers, with 123,200 on average tuned into the concert.

The most watched documentary was Liam O’Flynn – Píobaire, sharing the story about the master of the uilleann pipes. It was watched by 81,500 viewers on Easter Sunday. Laochra Gael – Iggy Clarke, which told the story of Fr Iggy, was the second most watched documentary last year. Iggy was the rock in Galway’s hurling half back line in the 1970’s.

The documentary was watched by 74,200 people and had an audience share of 9.5 per cent.

VOD streams were up by 158 per cent on TG4 player in 2020. The most watched streamed show was Liam O’Flynn -Píobaire. Streams of TG4 on the RTÉ Player increased by 38 per cent in 2020. The Cúla4 player streams increased also by 34 per cent last year. Social media views grew by 60 per cent in 2020, with 36m video views in all during the year.

Pictured is Alan Esslemont, TG4 director general