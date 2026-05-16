TG4’s Ros na Rún adds subtitles

Irish language television station TG4 has added Irish and English subtitles to episodes of Ros na Rún. Each new episode of the popular soap is now available to stream on the TG4 Player (TG4.ie) one day ahead of broadcast, every Monday and Wednesday. The digital-first approach is an effort to expand Ros na Rún’s already established worldwide audience.

The move is part of TG4’s ongoing strategy to provide platform neutral content and to ensure that audiences can access programmes on demand, anytime and anywhere. Produced by Léiriúchán RnR, Ros na Rún has been part of TG4’s Irish language content for 30 years, entertaining audiences with its portrayals of life in a Gaeltacht community.