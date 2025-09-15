TG4’s Ros na Rún gets digital drop

TG4’s Irish language drama series Ros na Rún is to get a digital first release. As from Tuesday, September 16, each new episode will be available to stream on the TG4 Player (TG4.ie) every Monday and Wednesday, giving audiences the chance to watch one day ahead of the TG4 broadcast at 8.30pm, a move aimed at expanding the drama’s global audience.

Homegrown

Deirdre Ní Choistín, director general, TG4, said the change was part of the station’s strategy to provide platform neutral content and to ensure that audiences can access the series on demand, anytime and anywhere. Since first airing in 1996, Ros na Rún has grown into one of Ireland’s most popular homegrown soaps, at times tackling difficult social issues.

Set in a contemporary Gaeltacht community, the series is produced by Léiriúchán RnR.