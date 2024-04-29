TGI share data on Irish adults

New data from TGI ROI sheds light on the fast-changing consumer habits of Irish adults. From food to finance, outdoor entertaining to streaming services – the data sheds some light on Irish consumers to see what they are buying, listening to and planning to cut down on. The sample is representative of 4,000 adults aged 16 and over throughout the Republic or Ireland, based on fieldwork from March 2023 to February 2024.

Food and finance

83 per cent of adults have bought takeaway in the past year, with an average spend of €10 per person.

Burgers and pizzas pipped chicken and Chinese to take the top slots.

However, 56 per cent plan to cut down on dining out to combat high costs.

29 per cent also plan to do more batch cooking and freezer food portions.

Radio listeners

Radio listenership is down from 75 per cent last year to 73 per cent in 2024.

At an average of 55 years old, top radio listeners – those who listen to radio for more than 24 hours – are eight years older than most adults with a seven per cent above average income.

52 per cent of them are planning to go on holiday the next three months.

One in three are likely to enter retirement in the next 12 months.

Advertising in newspapers

One in two Irish people have responded to a newspaper ad in the past 12 months.

One in ten adults find press ads helpful in helping them make a buying decision.

Different platforms for different purposes

Facebook remains the preferred site for most Irish people with 74 per cent of adults having visited it in the last year. Instagram has grown its users from 50 per cent to 61 per cent in the last two years, and TikTok from 29 per cent to 34 per cent.

Facebook users with more than 300 friends use the platform for social purposes.

However, those with over 300 followers on Instagram use the platform for viewing people’s stories. Only 66 per cent claim to use the photo platform for keeping in touch with friends and family, compared to 84 per cent for Facebook.

Streaming – music and video

Netflix remains the streaming service of choice but RTE Player and Amazon Prime have witnessed a steeper rise in users from 36 per cent and 31 per cent last year, to 40 per cent and 39 per cent respectively.

Spotify is the top music streaming service and those aged 16-24 remain the most avid streaming users.

Only 28 per cent of adults are happy to listen to music streaming ads provided they are relevant.

Food retailers offers and discounts

The top way consumers find out about supermarket offers is through food retailers’ apps.

Leaflets and flyers when entering or leaving a shop and leaflets or flyers posted through the door.

Entertaining outdoors

53 per cent of adults own garden furniture and one in three a barbeque, with 29 per cent cook on it as often as possible.

Those who spend €225 or more on their garden are 97 per cent more likely to own a barbeque.

Alcohol-free beer and cider

Over 100,000 Irish adults (aged 18+) claim to drink non-alcoholic beer once a week or more.

They are 41 per cent more likely than the average adult to say that they like to try new drinks and 22 per cent more likely to believe that Irish beers are the best.

Pictured is Johnny Logan fronting for Just Eat food delivery app